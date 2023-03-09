Fabbri (lower body) is considered day-to-day, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Although the Red Wings will proceed with caution, Fabbri has yet to be ruled out of Saturday's matchup with Boston. The 27-year-old winger has picked up seven goals and 16 points through 28 contests this campaign.
