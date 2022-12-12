Fabbri (knee) skated in a regular sweater at Monday's practice, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports and is on track for a January return.

Fabbri has been hampered by knee injuries throughout his career but appeared to have settled in with his new team last season. Prior to getting hurt in mid-March, the 26-year-old winger racked up 17 goals and 30 points with the Wings and almost certainly would have recorded his first 20-goal season. Once given the all-clear, Fabbri should slot into a top-six role and figures to offer decent fantasy value given his offensive upside.