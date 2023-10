Fabbri (undisclosed) is unlikely to play Saturday versus the Lightning, according to coach Derek Lalonde.

Fabbri found the back of the net Thursday in a 4-3 loss to New Jersey. He had seven goals and 16 points in only 28 games last season, as he missed significant time with knee injuries. He will be replaced on the power play by Andrew Copp. Consider Fabbri day-to-day at this time.