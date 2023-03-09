Fabbri suffered a lower-body injury and won't return to Wednesday's game against Chicago.

Fabbri was seen limping as he left the contest late in the first period after being hit along the boards by Tyler Johnson, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press. He had two shots in 4:48 of ice time Wednesday. Going into the action, Fabbri had seven goals and 16 points in 27 games this season. If he isn't available for Saturday's outing versus Boston, then Jonatan Berggren might be elevated to a top-six role.