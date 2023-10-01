Fabbri (upper body) left Saturday's preseason contest against the Capitals.
Fabbri logged an assist in 5:50 of ice time prior to exiting the game. It's unclear how long he's expected to be out but the team likely won't thrust him back into action for Sunday's preseason game against Chicago. There should be an update on his status in the coming days.
