Fabbri (COVID-19 protocols) should be available to practice Tuesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Fabbri hasn't played since Jan. 16 while stashed away on the protocol list. He's played just two games this season, recording a goal and a plus-2 rating in the process. The 25-year-old has a chance to return Wednesday against the Lightning.
