Fabbri lit the lamp on his only shot in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Fabbri tracked down the loose puck on a rebound for his 12th goal of the season. The 27-year-old winger leads the league among qualified skaters in shooting percentage (30.8), rendering him a great value option in daily leagues, though it wouldn't be a surprise if most players have already caught on to Fabbri's supreme offensive efficiency.