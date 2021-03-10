Fabbri managed an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Fabbri set up Dylan Larkin's second-period tally. With a 10-game goal drought, Fabbri has salvaged some value with five assists in that span. The Ontario native is up to 10 points, 29 shots on goal, 22 hits and 10 PIM through 18 outings. He's shown 30-point potential in a full season -- Fabbri's worth a look in deeper formats for managers in need of some scoring help, although the Red Wings' abysmal offense could limit his effectiveness.