Fabbri scored the game-winning goal in overtime Thursday in a 4-3 win over Montreal.
He fired the biscuit into the left side of a wide open net on a 2-on-1 at 2:36 of the extra frame. It's Fabbri's first goal in seven games. He continues to build his game back after returning in January from his third ACL reconstruction and may provide fantasy depth once he finds more consistency.
