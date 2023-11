Fabbri had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Fabbri notched his first assist of the season on Lucas Raymond's goal, which opened the scoring with 3:02 remaining in the first period. Just 1:12 later, Fabbri lit the lamp himself to put the Red Wings up 3-0. After missing the team's first 11 games due to a lower-body injury, Fabbri has scored three goals in six games since making his season debut.