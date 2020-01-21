Play

Fabbri recorded an assist and two hits in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

The 23-year-old's solid season has continued with a goal and five helpers in nine appearances in January. Fabbri has 24 points (11 tallies, 13 assists), 73 shots on goal and 46 hits in 42 games despite playing for an offensively-challenged Red Wings team.

