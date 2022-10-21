Fabbri (knee) was once again on the ice before practice Thursday as he aims for a January return, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Even though Fabbri's return date is far off, Red Wings seem to be keeping him involved in any capacity that he can handle. "I asked Fabbs to be around a lot, even though he was unavailable to us, because I think he's a big part of what we're doing and we're trying to implement him and help our leadership out, too," head coach Derek Lalonde said. The Wings' depth at forward is being tested; in addition to Fabbri's absence, the team is without Jakub Vrana (personal) and Tyler Bertuzzi (upper body) this early in the season.