Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Gives Detroit early push
Fabbri scored the Red Wings' opening goal Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Canadiens.
This was Fabbri's first point since returning from a minor jaw against the Sabres last Thursday. With 12 goals and 16 assists through 44 games, he's been a diamond in the rough for a Red Wings team that is experiencing massive growing pains in GM Steve Yzerman's first year directing the entire franchise.
