Fabbri scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over Toronto.
It came early in the second and stood as the winner. Fabbri has been razor sharp since his recent debut and has now registered a goal in three straight games. He has three goals in four games since returning.
More News
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Nets first goal of 2022-23•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Won't play back-to-back•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Makes season debut Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Playing against Devils•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Targeting Wednesday return•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Ditches non-contact jersey•