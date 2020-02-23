Fabbri (undisclosed) will play in Sunday's game versus the Flames, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Fabbri missed Saturday's practice because he was "nicked up," but he's ready to rock. The 2014 first-round pick has performed well with the Red Wings this season, posting 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists), but his minus-25 rating is disappointing.