Fabbri (lower body) is set to play Thursday versus the Rangers, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
Fabbri was seen limping after blocking a shot late in the third period of Tuesday's game against Washington. That put his availability for Thursday's contest in doubt, but it seems he'll remain in the lineup. Fabbri has seven goals and 14 points in 20 games this season.
