Fabbri logged an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Fabbri has produced three goals and an assist across seven games since he returned from a knee injury that kept him out for nearly the first three months of the season. The 26-year-old set up a Pius Suter tally in Tuesday's game. Fabbri has reached the 30-point mark three times in his six previous seasons -- a similar pace would put him on track for around 25 points if he can avoid another significant injury for the rest of the 2022-23 campaign.