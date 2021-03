Fabbri scored a hat trick in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Fabbri was the Red Wings' offense Thursday, and the scoring outburst gave him the team lead in goals at nine. He's collected five goals and a helper in his last seven outings. Fabbri has 15 points, 39 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 25 hits through 22 contests overall. He's finding success as the top-line left wing -- his recent offense suggests he could help fantasy squads as well.