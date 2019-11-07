Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Heading to Detroit
Fabbri was traded to the Red Wings in exchange for Jacob De La Rose on Wednesday.
It's an exchange of depth forwards between the two teams. Fabbri has just one goal in nine appearances, and he's served as a healthy scratch in seven of the last eight contests. Fabbri has 32 goals and 73 points through 164 regular-season games with the Blues, but he should see more consistent playing time in Detroit.
