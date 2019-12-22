Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Helps team foil shutout
Fabbri collected a power-play assist Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Fabbri's renaissance continued thanks to his secondary apple on Tyler Bertuzzi's goal in the waning moments of the third period. The Ontario native has provided Detroit with eight goals and just as many assists through 20 games. Better yet, Fabbri's 2.8 points per 60 minutes of play would be a career high if he can sustain it.
