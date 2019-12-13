Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Helps team snap skid
Fabbri finished with two goals and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets. One goal and the assist came on the power play.
Fabbri has quietly gotten on a roll recently, with five goals and two assists in his past six games. The oft-injured winger has benefited tremendously from a change of scenery, totaling eight goals and seven assists in 16 games with the Red Wings after opening the season with just one point through nine games for the Blues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.