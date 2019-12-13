Play

Fabbri finished with two goals and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets. One goal and the assist came on the power play.

Fabbri has quietly gotten on a roll recently, with five goals and two assists in his past six games. The oft-injured winger has benefited tremendously from a change of scenery, totaling eight goals and seven assists in 16 games with the Red Wings after opening the season with just one point through nine games for the Blues.

More News
Our Latest Stories