Fabbri finished with two goals and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets. One goal and the assist came on the power play.

Fabbri has quietly gotten on a roll recently, with five goals and two assists in his past six games. The oft-injured winger has benefited tremendously from a change of scenery, totaling eight goals and seven assists in 16 games with the Red Wings after opening the season with just one point through nine games for the Blues.