Fabbri limped to the locker room after a late blocked shot in Tuesday's game versus the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

There was no update on Fabbri's status after the game, which makes sense since his injury occurred fairly late in the third period. The 27-year-old didn't get on the scoresheet Tuesday, which ended his five-game, nine-point streak. More information on his status should be available before Thursday's game versus the Rangers.