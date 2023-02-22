Fabbri limped to the locker room after a late blocked shot in Tuesday's game versus the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
There was no update on Fabbri's status after the game, which makes sense since his injury occurred fairly late in the third period. The 27-year-old didn't get on the scoresheet Tuesday, which ended his five-game, nine-point streak. More information on his status should be available before Thursday's game versus the Rangers.
More News
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Third straight multi-point game•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Another two-point effort•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: One of each Monday•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Supplies helper on man advantage•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: First goal in seven games•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Hands out assist Tuesday•