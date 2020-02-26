Fabbri did not return to Tuesday's game against the Devils after an apparent knee-on-knee hit from Jack Hughes, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Fabbri went to the locker room after the hit and didn't return. After the game, head coach Jeff Blashill had no update on the 24-year-old's status, per Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site. The Red Wings' next game is Thursday against the Wild -- expect an update on Fabbri between now and then.