According to Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde, Fabbri (undisclosed) is not dealing with a long-term injury, adding that he might return Monday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Fabbri's propensity for picking up injuries is well documented across the fantasy hockey landscape, and it's discouraging to see him dealing with yet another injury so early in the season. However, the silver lining is that this is more of a day-to-day issue, and Fabbri might only have to miss the next game; he's doubtful for Saturday's home opener versus the Lightning. Fabbri scored late into the Red Wings' first game of the season Thursday, which was a 4-3 loss to the Devils.