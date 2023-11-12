Fabbri (lower body) found the back of the net to complement a pair of blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

The oft-injured Fabbri missed 11 straight games before returning against the Rangers last Tuesday. He skated to a minus-2 rating and was held off the scoresheet in that 5-3 loss, so Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde kept the winger out of the subsequent contest, a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens. Fabbri looked eager to get back at it against the Blue Jackets, making the most of his limited ice time (10:49) between his first-period tally and the two blocked shots, denying goal-happy forwards Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine eight seconds apart in the final frame.