Fabbri left Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Flyers with 11:23 remaining in the third period and did not return.

Fabbri was cut from a hit to the face by Flyers defender Rasmus Ristolainen behind the Philly net. It was a clean hit and it appeared that the follow through from Risto's stick cut him. There is no word on Fabbri's condition.