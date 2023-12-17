Fabbri left Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Flyers with 11:23 remaining in the third period and did not return.
Fabbri was cut from a hit to the face by Flyers defender Rasmus Ristolainen behind the Philly net. It was a clean hit and it appeared that the follow through from Risto's stick cut him. There is no word on Fabbri's condition.
