Fabbri posted an assist in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Fabbri briefly left the game after getting hitting in the face with a puck or stick, but he was able to finish out the contest. The 27-year-old winger has been dialed in with four goals and five assists over his last seven games. For the season, he's at 14 points, 20 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 15 appearances, playing mainly in a middle-six role.