Fabbri scored a goal on two shots while adding two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Nashville.

Fabbri got the Red Wings on the board in the final minute of the first period, beating Pekka Rinne from the left circle with a quick shot along the ice. It was the third goal of the season for Fabbri, who has managed to find the back of the net twice in the last three contests.