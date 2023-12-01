Fabbri scored two goals, one the game-winner and the other a power-play tally, in Thursday's 5-1 victory over Chicago.

It's the first multi-goal performance for Fabbri in almost two years, but the oft-injured winger has been locked in since returning from a lower-body injury in early November, racking up six goals and eight points in the last eight games. Thursday's marker with the man advantage was his first since the Red Wings' season opener back on Oct. 12, but Fabbri's spot on the top power-play unit is likely a temporary one -- Dylan Larkin (undisclosed) should be back by the weekend, and Patrick Kane (hip) is expected to make his Detroit debut soon after that.