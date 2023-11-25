Fabbri tallied his fourth goal of the season in Friday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Fabbri has now scored in back-to-back games, with the Red Wings enjoying wins each time out. The bottom-six winger has only appeared in seven games, but he boasts a ridiculous shooting percentage (36.3) to render him an excellent cash-saving option in DFS formats. While Fabbri's name may forever be synonymous with injuries, it's tough to argue that he has a knack for finding the back of the net.