Fabbri (knee) had two shots, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Devils.
Fabbri skated 14:54 in his first NHL game since March 10. He slotted in on the second power-play unit, logging 50 seconds of ice time on the man advantage. Fabbri's struggles in the plus-minus department are nothing new, as he has a minus-51 rating in 139 games played with Detroit, but the winger could provide value in formats that disregard that statistic once he shakes off the rust.
