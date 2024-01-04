Fabbri boasts a team-high shooting percentage (26.5), and with nine goals and seven assists through 26 games, he's matched his point total from an injury-shortened 2022-23 campaign.

Fabbri has already worked his way past three ACL surgeries, and this season he's sustained less severe injuries to his lower body and face, but the poster boy for perseverance hasn't missed a game in close to two months. Fabbri's banked three game-winning goals and he skates on the No. 2 power-play unit as an added bonus for fantasy managers looking for a productive scorer on a per-minute basis. The veteran winger is producing 2.7 points per 60 minutes of play, which is a career high through nine years of service time.