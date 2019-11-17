Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Manages pair of assists
Fabbri picked up two assists, three shots on goal, a plus-2 rating and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.
Both of Fabbri's helpers came on goals by linemate Andreas Athanasiou. The wingers have clicked quite well since Fabbri joined the Red Wings in a trade with the Blues. The 23-year-old has six points in five games with his new team, having only been held off the scoresheet once.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.