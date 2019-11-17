Fabbri picked up two assists, three shots on goal, a plus-2 rating and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Both of Fabbri's helpers came on goals by linemate Andreas Athanasiou. The wingers have clicked quite well since Fabbri joined the Red Wings in a trade with the Blues. The 23-year-old has six points in five games with his new team, having only been held off the scoresheet once.