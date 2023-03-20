Fabbri (lower body) might return before the end of the season, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Fabbri, who has missed the past four games, has been skating and making some progress. It hasn't been determine yet whether it's best for him to play in the last few games of the year or be given more time to rehab. Fabbri didn't make his season debut until Jan. 4 against New Jersey following knee surgery last July. He has accounted for seven goals, 16 points and 35 shots on net in 28 appearances this campaign.