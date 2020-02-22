Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Misses practice Saturday
Head coach Jeff Blashill said Fabbri is "nicked up" and didn't practice Saturday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Blashill also said he expects Fabbri to play Sunday versus the Flames, but it's worth monitoring the situation. The 24-year-old has been an intriguing fantasy asset this season with 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists), although his minus-25 rating makes him a high-risk play as well.
