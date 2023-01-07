Fabbri provided a goal in Detroit's 3-2 loss to Florida on Friday.

Fabbri scored at 16:17 of the third period to narrow the Panthers' lead to 3-2, but Detroit couldn't complete the comeback attempt. It was his first goal and point in his second game of the campaign. As Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reported Thursday, Fabbri, who made his season debut Wednesday after recovering from a knee injury, might be scratched Saturday versus Toronto for precautionary reasons rather than be asked to play on back-to-back days so soon after returning.