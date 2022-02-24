Fabbri scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Fabbri got a goal back for the Red Wings in the third period, but that's where their offense ended. The 26-year-old is up to two goals and three helpers in six games in February. For the season, he's produced 27 points (seven on the power play), 113 shots on net, 78 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-18 rating while mainly playing on the second line through 50 contests. He's got a chance to challenge his career high of 37 points from his rookie year.