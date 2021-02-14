Fabbri collected a goal and an assist and was plus-3 in Saturday's 4-2 win over Nashville.
Fabbri opened the scoring five minutes into the game, receiving a centering feed with a wide-open net staring him in the face. He also drew an assist on Luke Glendening's goal late in the second period. Fabbri is off to a decent start in his first full season with the Red Wings, lighting the lamp four times in eight games with a plus-4 rating.
