Fabbri (COVID-19 protocols) won't travel with the Red Wings for their upcoming four-game road trip, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Fabbri is still in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and appears to be in danger of missing the entirety of Detroit's four-game road trip. Michael Rasmussen will likely continue to center the Wings' second line until Fabbri is cleared to return.
More News
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Remains in COVID-19 protocol•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Out Monday due to protocol•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Secures two-year extension•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Minus-29 in first year with Wings•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Spoils evening for Blackhawks•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Ready to rock•