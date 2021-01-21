Fabbri (COVID-19 protocols) won't travel with the Red Wings for their upcoming four-game road trip, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Fabbri is still in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and appears to be in danger of missing the entirety of Detroit's four-game road trip. Michael Rasmussen will likely continue to center the Wings' second line until Fabbri is cleared to return.