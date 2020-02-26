Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Not dealing with serious injury
Barri (knee) is questionable to play against the Wild on Thursday.
Fabbri exited Tuesday's game against the Devils after an apparent knee-on-knee hit from rookie Jack Hughes, and the 24-year-old Fabbri, who has an unfortunate history of knee injuries, didn't return to the contest. Luckily, head coach Jeff Blashill doesn't believe it's serious. If Fabbri is unable to suit up Thursday, though, expect Brendan Perlini to fill in on the top line.
More News
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Injured in third period Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Good to go Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Misses practice Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Gives Detroit early push•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Available for Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Out versus Buffalo•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.