Barri (knee) is questionable to play against the Wild on Thursday.

Fabbri exited Tuesday's game against the Devils after an apparent knee-on-knee hit from rookie Jack Hughes, and the 24-year-old Fabbri, who has an unfortunate history of knee injuries, didn't return to the contest. Luckily, head coach Jeff Blashill doesn't believe it's serious. If Fabbri is unable to suit up Thursday, though, expect Brendan Perlini to fill in on the top line.