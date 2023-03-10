Fabbri (lower body) is not at practice Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Fabbri was injured Wednesday versus Chicago and is now questionable to play in Boston on Saturday. The Red Wings recalled Austin Czarnik from AHL Grand Rapids, giving them 12 healthy forwards at this time. Fabbri has seven goals and 16 points in 28 games this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Will not play this weekend•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Exits game with lower-body injury•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Records power-play helper•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Good to play Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Hobbled by late block•