Fabbri collected two assists and two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over Chicago. He also went 10-6 (62.5 percent) in the faceoff circle.

Fabbri figured in on goals by Bobby Ryan and Christian Djoos (PP) to help Detroit build a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes. Fabbri has only reached the scoresheet in three of his last eight games, but all three of those were two-point efforts. The 24-year-old has four goals and five assists in 15 games on the year.