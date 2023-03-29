Fabbri (lower body) has been officially ruled out for the rest of the 2022-23 campaign Wednesday but is expected to be ready for training camp.

Fabbri is facing a 4-6 week recovery timeline which should give him plenty of time to get healthy during the offseason. Unfortunately for the winger, he was limited to just 28 games this year. When he was healthy, the Ontario native produced seven goals and nine assists, including eight power-play points. If he can play a full 82-game season, which he has never done, Fabbri could certainly be capable of producing upwards of 40-plus points.