Fabbri scored a goal, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

This was Fabbri's first multi-point effort of the season. He's earned four points over his last six games, representing a slight uptick on offense. The 27-year-old winger is up to five goals, three helpers, 23 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-3 rating through 16 contests.