Fabbri scored a goal, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.
This was Fabbri's first multi-point effort of the season. He's earned four points over his last six games, representing a slight uptick on offense. The 27-year-old winger is up to five goals, three helpers, 23 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-3 rating through 16 contests.
More News
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Supplies helper on man advantage•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: First goal in seven games•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Hands out assist Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Goals in three straight games•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Nets first goal of 2022-23•
-
Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Won't play back-to-back•