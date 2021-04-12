Fabbri (upper body) will miss his fifth consecutive game Monday, when the Red Wings face the Hurricanes on the road, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Fabbri remains on injured reserve and without a clear timetable for his return. He reportedly participated in an optional skate Sunday, but fantasy managers will want to see him take contact in practice before they prepare to activate him from the virtual injured list.
