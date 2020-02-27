Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Out against Minnesota
Fabbri (knee) won't play Thursday against the Wild.
Fabbri's injury isn't believed to be overly serious, so he should be ready to return sooner rather than later. The 24-year-old winger will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's game against the Senators.
