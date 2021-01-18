Fabbri (COVID-19 protocol) is out of the lineup Monday against the Blue Jackets.
Michael Rasmussen will take Fabbri's spot as the second-line center. It's unclear at this time how long Fabbri's absence will extend. Detroit's next game is a Tuesday rematch with the Blue Jackets.
