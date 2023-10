Per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Fabbri's lower-body injury is worse than thought and he will miss a month of action, coach Derek Lalonde said Friday.

Fabbri was injured Opening Night and it was thought he could play Saturday in Ottawa, but that will not come to fruition. Fabbri has been injury-prone through most of his career, playing a full season only in the abbreviated 2021-22 campaign when the NHL had a 56-game schedule. Fabbri potted a goal in his lone start this season.