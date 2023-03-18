Fabbri (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Avalanche, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
It'll be the fourth game Fabbri has missed since suffering a lower-body injury on March 8 against Chicago. The 27-year-old winger has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) through 28 games this season. Austin Czarnik will remain in the lineup while Fabbri is sidelined.
