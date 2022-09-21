Fabbri (knee) will not be ready to play until the calendar turns to 2023, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Fabbri continues to work his way back from offseason ACL surgery which usually comes with a 6-9 month recovery timeline. It's another significant blow for Fabbriy who has previously missed significant time, including the entire 2017-18 campaign, due to injury. Despite the late return to the lineup, Fabbri may still have enough time to reach the 20-point threshold if he can get back up to spend quickly. Given his recovery timeline, Fabbri will no doubt be placed on long-term injured reserve in the coming days.